Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for J2 Global, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for J2 Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.15.

J2 Global stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

