Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQGPF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

