Equitable Group (EQGPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS: EQGPF) recently:

5/6/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $149.00 to $155.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $146.00 to $149.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Equitable Group stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

