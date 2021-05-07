EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). EQT posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 917,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

