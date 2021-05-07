Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. 62,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Envista has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Envista by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.