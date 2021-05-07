Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis Sells 1,049 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NVST stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92 and a beta of 2.00.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
