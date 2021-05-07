Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis Sells 1,049 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.