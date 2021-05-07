Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Entergy stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 5,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,226. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Entergy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 87,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 61,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

