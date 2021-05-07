Enservco (ENSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Enservco has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENSV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

