Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENVA. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ENVA opened at $35.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,526. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Enova International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enova International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.