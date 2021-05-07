Enjin Coin One Day Volume Reaches $313.48 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $313.48 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00792031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,060.06 or 0.08828431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

