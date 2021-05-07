Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.24

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 1325484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.89.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

