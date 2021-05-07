Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ERII stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at $949,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

