Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
ERII stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at $949,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
