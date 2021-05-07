Energi (NRG) Price Tops $3.26 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00005875 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $132.29 million and $4.39 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.00338457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,566,495 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

