Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce sales of $670.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.70 million. Endo International posted sales of $820.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 3,842,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.