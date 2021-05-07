Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $$26.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Endesa has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.