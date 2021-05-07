Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Encore Wire has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WIRE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,867. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $80.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

