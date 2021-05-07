Enbridge’s (ENB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.36.

TSE ENB traded down C$0.62 on Friday, reaching C$47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,339. The firm has a market cap of C$96.82 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.06. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

