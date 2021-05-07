Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 182,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,087 shares.The stock last traded at $8.44 and had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 3,439.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

