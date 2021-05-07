Empire Life Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $337.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

