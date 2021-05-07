Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.29 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

