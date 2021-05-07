Emil D. Kakkis Sells 30,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

