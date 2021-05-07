Emil D. Kakkis Sells 30,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
