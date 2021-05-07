Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

