Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 64,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25.

About Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

