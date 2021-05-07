Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Palomar were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Palomar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,084. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

