Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $31.19 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.42% of United Therapeutics worth $31,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $192.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.