Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $22.22 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.78% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $15.87 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.