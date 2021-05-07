Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.89. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.19 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

