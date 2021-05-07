Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box comprises about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $42,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on JACK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

