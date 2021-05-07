Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.29% of Echo Global Logistics worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.12 million, a PE ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,031,155 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

