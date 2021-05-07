Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 499,636 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Curis were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Curis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRIS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

