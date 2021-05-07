Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 975,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.05.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

