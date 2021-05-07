Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 73,313 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,313 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Tilly’s worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.