Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 520 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

