Emerald Advisers LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

NYSE PII opened at $143.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.06 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

