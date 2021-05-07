Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,644 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $465,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $40.64 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.