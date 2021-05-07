ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGKLF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

