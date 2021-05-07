Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%.

Shares of EFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 11,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,894. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

