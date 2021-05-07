Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 36.2% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 111.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $193.89 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. The company has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

