Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.51

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 7471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

