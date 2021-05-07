Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Up to $31.05

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $32.53. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 37,977 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.