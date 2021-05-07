eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 30,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

