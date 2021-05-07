Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $43.99. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 736 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

