Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.