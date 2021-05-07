Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.620-2.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.62-$2.82 EPS.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

