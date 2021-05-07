Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0101

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $300.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00085979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00775001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,093.52 or 0.08871629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046607 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

