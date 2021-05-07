Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,971. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

