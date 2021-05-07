Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ECHO opened at $35.07 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock worth $1,031,155 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

