Eaton Co. plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

