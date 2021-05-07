Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $562.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

