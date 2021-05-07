Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot stock opened at $337.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.15 and its 200-day moving average is $282.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $337.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

